BLOCKv Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $190,706.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

