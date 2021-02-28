Blockzero Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $265,671.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $265,671.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,879,987 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

