Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches Market Cap of $434,562.39

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $434,562.39 and approximately $28,832.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.54 or 0.00773617 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041070 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.