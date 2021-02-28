BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $119,863.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00718392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00027132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038709 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

