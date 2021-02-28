BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $429,554.21 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. BOMB has a market cap of $429,554.21 and approximately $157,446.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,989.42 or 0.99481610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00111772 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003075 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,080 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

