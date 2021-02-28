Bonded Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $992,445.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $992,445.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

