Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $6.79 million and $379,844.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.00459220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00069448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00081089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.00449376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00204899 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

