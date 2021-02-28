BonFi (BNF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BonFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.23 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00463528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00075037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00077168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00079882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.92 or 0.00476527 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

