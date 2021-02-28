Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $653,314.98 and $15,792.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

Buying and Selling Bonk

