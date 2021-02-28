Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

BNEFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Bonterra Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

