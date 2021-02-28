boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

BOO stock opened at GBX 336.90 ($4.40) on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

