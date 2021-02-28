Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,145.23.

Shares of BKNG traded up $55.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,328.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,960.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

