BOOM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,464.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $4,464.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00038816 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,210,329 coins and its circulating supply is 782,179,596 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.