Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 36.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.12 or 0.00101340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $2.70 million and $320,612.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00461404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00472402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202018 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

