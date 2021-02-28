BoringDAO (BOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.89 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $47.89 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $600.64 or 0.01293945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00078370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.54 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00194416 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,730 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

