BOScoin Price Hits $0.0010 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $902,889.45 and approximately $31.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003370 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

