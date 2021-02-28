Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.44.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $98,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $99.13 on Friday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

