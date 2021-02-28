Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,422 shares of company stock worth $3,912,773 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,447,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

