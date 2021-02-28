Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $144,343.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00769348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.