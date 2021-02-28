Bounce Token (AUCTION) Price Tops $19.28

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Bounce Token has traded flat against the dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $40.18 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for about $19.28 or 0.00042548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance

Bounce Token Token Trading

