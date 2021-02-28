BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $67,054.15

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $67,054.15 and $169,239.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.94 or 0.00769594 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00030358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00041074 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars.

