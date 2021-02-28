BOX Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $127.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $127.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

