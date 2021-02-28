BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 87.0% in February

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,080,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BoxScore Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. BoxScore Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

