Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.87% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHR opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. B. Riley upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

