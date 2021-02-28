BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 1,259.1% in February

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 1,259.1% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of LND stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.