BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 154.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,433 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock valued at $214,439,293. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

