Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Brinker International worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

NYSE:EAT opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

