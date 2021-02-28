Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $61.33. 13,207,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of -557.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

