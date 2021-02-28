Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $203.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.60 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $156.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $935.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:BE opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,747 shares of company stock worth $15,905,223 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

