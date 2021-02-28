Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $146.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $146.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $579.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.