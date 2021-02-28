Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $59.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.92 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $249.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

