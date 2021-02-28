Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce sales of $27.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $111.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.97 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $22.20 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

