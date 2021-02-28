Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.