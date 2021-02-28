Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,650%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

