Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.45). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 487.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $7.17. 1,312,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

