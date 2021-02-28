Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Post posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 520,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,200.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

