Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $25.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.32 million and the lowest is $25.18 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $21.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $103.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $104.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $105.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFST. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,870 shares of company stock valued at $251,813. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

