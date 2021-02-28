Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 883.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.40. 6,976,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,873. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

