Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce sales of $15.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $16.46 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $26.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $56.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.72 million to $57.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $77.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

TZOO opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

