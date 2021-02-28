Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. BRP posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,144. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

