Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.24 on Friday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.58.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

