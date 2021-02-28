Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $362.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

