Brokerages Expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTT Communications.

GTT Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in GTT Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in GTT Communications by 116.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

