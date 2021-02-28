Brokerages Expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display posted earnings per share of ($2.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LG Display.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 958,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 211.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 49.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

