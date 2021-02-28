Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 3,074,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

