Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

