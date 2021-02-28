Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $463.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $512.90 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $483.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Newmark Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

