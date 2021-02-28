Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.51. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. 100,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

