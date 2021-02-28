Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.12 Million

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report $554.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.00 million and the highest is $562.24 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

SJI opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

