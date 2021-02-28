Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $29.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.25 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $126.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $130.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

